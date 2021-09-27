Mahama signs book of condolence for late Ama Benyiwa Doe

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has signed a book of condolence for the late Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe.

Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe, a former Council of State Member, reportedly died on Sunday September 20, 2021.

In a statement following her death, former President Mahama described the former Member of Parliament who was also a former Central Regional Minister as, “One of the most inspirational icons to have served our Party, the National Democratic Congress, and this great nation.”

“She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women’s rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment and passion for service.”

The late Ama Benyiwa Doe was also a former National Women’s Organiser of NDC.