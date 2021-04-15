Mahama signs Book of Condolence
Mahama signs Book of Condolence

Former President John Dramani Mahama has signed a Book of Condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“He lived a long and fulfilling life during which he touched the lives of many across the World, especially young people,” Mr Mahama wrote.

“At this time, our hearts go out to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. May his gentle soul find peaceful repose.”

