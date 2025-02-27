Mahama Slams $400M Hospital Project as Failed Legacy, Demands Accountability

President John Mahama has exposed staggering mismanagement in Ghana’s flagship Agenda 111 hospital initiative, revealing that $400 million was spent under the previous administration without a single facility becoming operational.

In his first State of the Nation Address since returning to office, Mahama lambasted the project as a fiscal disaster, condemning the waste of resources meant to bridge critical healthcare gaps.

“Not one hospital under Agenda 111 serves Ghanaians today, despite $400 million already disbursed,” Mahama told lawmakers on Tuesday. “This failure isn’t just incompetence—it’s a betrayal of public trust.” Launched to construct 111 hospitals nationwide, the initiative aimed to address dire infrastructure shortages, particularly in rural areas. Yet audits now suggest inefficiency and possible graft derailed progress, with Mahama claiming the spent funds alone could have delivered 22 fully functional hospitals.

The disclosure has ignited public outrage, with citizens and civil society groups demanding a forensic audit to trace the funds. “Where did the money go? Who approved these expenditures?” asked health advocate Dr. Priscilla Ankomah. “Ghanaians deserve answers, not empty promises.”

The Agenda 111 debacle underscores systemic issues plaguing Ghana’s public projects. Analysts cite poor oversight, contractor delays, and political interference as recurring hurdles. Mahama’s administration now faces pressure to salvage the project, though no timeline for completion has been provided.

Critics argue the scandal reflects broader governance failures. “This isn’t isolated—it’s a pattern of reckless spending with no accountability,” said Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, urging bipartisan probes. Meanwhile, the government has pledged to prioritize transparency, vowing to recover misused funds and prosecute offenders.

For millions of Ghanaians lacking access to basic healthcare, the revelations deepen distrust. “We’re told hospitals are coming, but we still travel hours for care,” said John Kwame, a farmer in the Eastern Region. “Leaders must stop playing games with our lives.”

As calls for accountability grow, Mahama’s challenge is clear: restore faith in public institutions by turning scrutiny into action—or risk further erosion of confidence in Ghana’s governance.