ACCRA—Former President John Mahama has raised urgent concerns over systemic barriers preventing hundreds of thousands of qualified high school graduates from accessing tertiary education in Ghana. During a keynote address on February 27, Mahama revealed that roughly 300,000 students annually face exclusion from universities and technical institutes despite meeting academic requirements—a crisis he attributes to financial hurdles and insufficient infrastructure.

Citing data from Ghana’s State of the Nation report, Mahama noted the country’s Gross Tertiary Enrolment Rate languishes at 22%, starkly below the 40% target set for 2030. While over 460,000 students complete secondary education each year, only 35% secure tertiary placements, leaving a staggering 55% of eligible candidates—approximately 161,000 students—stranded. “This isn’t just a gap; it’s a chasm robbing youth of their futures,” Mahama stated.

To tackle the issue, Mahama outlined a “No Fee Stress” policy aimed at abolishing tertiary admission fees, which he claims disproportionately block low-income students. The plan, paired with an expanded “Student Loan Plus” scheme, would also cover full tuition for students with disabilities and boost enrolment in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programs from 11% to 20%. “Education isn’t a luxury,” he argued. “It’s the bedrock of national progress.”

Yet critics highlight logistical challenges. Ghana’s public universities already grapple with overcrowded lecture halls and dilapidated dormitories, a problem Mahama acknowledged. His administration proposes constructing new campuses in six regions—funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund)—and partnering with private developers to build student housing. “We’ll repurpose existing university land for hostels to improve living and learning conditions,” he said.

Analysts, however, question the feasibility of rapid expansion. Past initiatives, like the 2017 free SHS policy, strained resources and sparked strikes over unpaid teacher allowances. Economists also warn that GETFund, reliant on a 2.5% VAT levy, may lack the capacity to finance multiple infrastructure projects simultaneously. “Ambition must meet accountability,” said education researcher Dr. Comfort Asante. “Without sustainable funding and stakeholder buy-in, these plans risk becoming empty promises.”

The focus on TVET programs has drawn praise, with industry leaders emphasizing their role in curbing youth unemployment, which hovers near 12%. Yet skepticism persists. “TVET expansion is crucial, but only if curricula align with market needs,” cautioned Roger A. Agana Editor of News Ghana “Otherwise, we’re just certifying graduates for jobs that don’t exist.”

As debates intensify, Mahama’s proposals underscore a broader reckoning with Ghana’s education inequities. With 60% of the population under 25, the stakes transcend politics. “Education is Ghana’s most valuable export—if we nurture it,” Mahama concluded. But for 300,000 students yearly, the test lies in turning rhetoric into reality.