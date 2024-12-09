Mahama Spokesperson Blames Bawumia for Akufo-Addo’s Failures Following Election Loss

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama, has claimed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a direct reflection of President Akufo-Addo’s failure, following the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on TV3’s Komla Klutse on Monday, December 9, Mogtari stated, “Bawumia has become the signature of Akufo-Addo’s failure.” This comment came in the wake of Bawumia’s congratulatory message to Mahama after the results indicated a decisive victory for the NDC.

In his concession speech on Sunday, December 8, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged Mahama’s win, stating, “The data indicate former president Mahama has won the presidential election decisively.” He also congratulated the NDC on their parliamentary victory, noting that although the final seat tally was still pending, the overall results pointed to an NDC triumph.

Bawumia confirmed that he had personally called Mahama to extend his congratulations and pledged his full support during the transition process to ensure a smooth continuation of government affairs.