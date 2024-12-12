Mahama Spokesperson Denies Familial Link Between President-elect and Dr. Callistus Mahama

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Spokesperson for Ghana’s president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has refuted claims suggesting a familial relationship between the president-elect and Dr. Callistus Abukari Mahama.

In a Facebook post on December 12, 2024, Bawah Mogtari clarified that the two Mahamas are not related. She emphasized, “Dr. Callistus Abukari Mahama has no familial relations with the President-elect, HE John Dramani Mahama! Kindly take note.”

The clarification came in response to an assertion made by Nii Ayikoi Otoo, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who claimed in a December 11 interview on TV3 that John Mahama was related to Dr. Callistus Mahama. The allegation arose after Dr. Callistus Mahama was appointed as a member and Secretary of the Transition Team following John Mahama’s election victory.

Otoo suggested that the shared surname implied a family connection, leading to the rumors. However, Bawah Mogtari strongly dismissed these claims, calling them false. She further criticized Otoo’s remarks, stating in a comment on her post, “The NPP big man has told us a lie to the whole world and that is unfair and wrong and has to be corrected.”

Dr. Callistus Mahama, who is an experienced public administrator and academic, had previously served as the Head of the Local Government Service during the John Mahama administration. Despite the shared surname, Bawah Mogtari stressed that there is no family relationship between him and the President-elect.