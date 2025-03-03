Dr. Yamson Backs Mahama as Ghana’s Economic Reset Leader

In a stirring address at the opening of the National Economic Dialogue on March 3, 2025, Dr. Ishmael Yamson, Chairman of the Dialogue and a respected economist, singled out former President John Dramani Mahama as the only leader capable of steering Ghana out of its current economic turmoil.

Speaking to a packed audience of policymakers, business leaders, and civil society representatives, Dr. Yamson called for a decisive reset of the nation’s economy, citing years of mismanagement and corruption as the root causes of its struggles.

“Someone must reset Ghana, and it can only be you, President Mahama,” Dr. Yamson declared, addressing the former president directly. “History shows that economic transformation is often driven by one visionary leader. You have been blessed with the wisdom and experience to take on this task.”

The remarks come at a critical juncture for Ghana, which continues to grapple with soaring inflation, a mounting debt burden, and structural inefficiencies that have stifled growth. Dr. Yamson’s endorsement of Mahama, who is widely expected to run in the 2028 presidential election, has reignited debates over leadership and economic strategy in a nation still recovering from a $3 billion IMF bailout in 2023.

Dr. Yamson urged Mahama to embrace bold, transformative policies to address these challenges, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in governance. “It is time to liberate Ghana from economic mismanagement and corruption,” he said. “We must reset this nation and put it on a path of sustainable and resilient growth.”

The former president, who served from 2012 to 2016, has positioned himself as a reformist candidate, promising to tackle corruption and revive key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and energy. His critics, however, point to his previous tenure, which was marred by power crises and fiscal deficits, as evidence that he may not be the panacea Ghana needs.

The National Economic Dialogue, a two-day summit aimed at crafting solutions to Ghana’s economic woes, has drawn widespread attention as stakeholders seek actionable strategies to stabilize the economy. Discussions have centered on reducing reliance on foreign aid, boosting local production, and creating jobs for the country’s burgeoning youth population.

Dr. Yamson’s endorsement adds a political dimension to the Dialogue, with analysts speculating whether it signals a broader shift in elite support toward Mahama. “This isn’t just about economics—it’s about trust,” said political commentator Akua Asare. “Dr. Yamson’s words reflect a growing sentiment that Ghana needs a leader who can unite the country and restore confidence in its future.”

As the Dialogue continues, all eyes are on Mahama and his potential rivals to see who can articulate a compelling vision for Ghana’s reset. For now, Dr. Yamson’s message is clear: the nation’s recovery hinges on bold leadership, and in his view, Mahama is the one to deliver it.

Whether this endorsement translates into political momentum remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Ghana’s economic future will be a defining issue in the years to come.