Mahama Storms Damongo Constituency On Eve Of Dec. 7th

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Former President John Dramami Mahama, will storm the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region a day to the December 7th General Elections.

Even though official campaigning ends across the country on Thursday 5th December, the NDC standard bearer is scheduled to campaign in the DAMONGO constituency on Friday 6th, December.

Political watchers have indicated that the NDC have deployed huge resources, personal and logistics to the DAMONGO constituency with the firm goal of snatching the seat from the NPP incumbent MP, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The NDC have set up camp in DAMONGO and the visit of their Presidential is said to be the last plot to seal their efforts at taking the seat from the DAMONGO legislator, according to insider sources.

Pundits predict that the constiteuncy is promising to be one of the seats to be fiercely fought for on Saturday, December 7th!

