Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has suspended his tour of the Bono Region over concerns about the new voters’ register.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson of the NDC, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency said, Mr Mahama announced the suspension on the second day of his planned four-day tour of the Bono Region.

The statement said Professor Jane Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Running mate, was also cutting short her weeklong tour of the Central Region.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and Sunyani Magazine workers in Sunyani, Mr Mahama said there was “so much chaos and disorder” in the electoral process, adding, “it has the potential to create crisis in our country”.

He said it was unclear whether or not “we are going to have a credible register because we are not confident of the process that is going on”, adding, “there is too much anarchy and disorder. We are not sure that we can have a credible register with which to have a free, fair and transparent election”.

Mr Mahama, therefore, called on the international community to take an interest in the political developments in Ghana.