Mahama Swears in Five New Ministers, Emphasizes Urgency for National Transformation

On Friday, January 24, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama swore in five additional ministers at the Flagstaff House, marking a significant step in the formation of his new administration.

This brings the total number of ministers in office to 11, following parliamentary approval of the nominees on January 23.

The new appointees are Abla Dzifa Gomashie as Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts; George Opare Addo, Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment; Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs; and Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade and Industry. The five were approved after undergoing a thorough vetting process in Parliament, which included extensive debate.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Mahama administered the Oath of Allegiance, Oath of Office, and Oath of Secrecy to the new ministers. He presented them with the Instruments of Office and outlined the weight of the responsibilities they now bear. Mahama made it clear that the people of Ghana expect swift action from his government. “It will not be business as usual,” he declared, referring to the urgent need to address the challenges of poor governance over the last eight years. He emphasized that the ministers would face significant hurdles in their respective portfolios and must act with dedication and urgency.

Addressing the ministers, the President also underscored the importance of respecting the people who elected them into office. “There will be no place for disrespect of the very people who elected us to serve,” Mahama warned. He expressed his confidence in their ability to deliver results that would bring about much-needed change and lift the country from poverty and hardship.

In his remarks, Mahama also highlighted the balanced nature of his government. He stressed that every region had been represented, reflecting his commitment to fairness. As of this week, 27 percent of his appointees are women, nearing the 30 percent target he had promised during his campaign. “There is only three percent short of the 30 percent we promised,” he noted, assuring the public that this would be addressed in future appointments.

On behalf of his colleagues, Ahmed Ibrahim, the newly appointed Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the trust placed in them. He pledged to work diligently toward fulfilling their mandates and making meaningful contributions to the country.

The ministers were part of the second batch of nominees approved by Parliament and were sworn in according to Article 78(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.