Mahama Swears In for Second Term with Historic Display of the Sword of State

On January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as Ghana’s 6th President under the Fourth Republic, marking a historic moment with the proud display of the Sword of State—an enduring symbol of presidential authority in the country.

This marked the third time Mahama has held the revered sword, underscoring the continuity and gravity of the office he now returns to.

The Sword of State, first held by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah during Ghana’s first presidential inauguration in 1960, has since become a powerful emblem of leadership, unity, and national pride. Crafted from solid gold and adorned with intricate ethnic symbols, the sword represents the country’s rich cultural diversity and its political authority. Its double-bladed design, rooted in the Afena-nta symbol, embodies the ideals of inter-state peace and harmony, reflecting the nation’s collective strength.

As Mahama took the oath of office and raised the Sword of State, the ceremony was more than just a traditional formality. It was a symbolic moment of reflection, honoring Ghana’s democratic journey and Mahama’s return to the presidency amidst a host of new challenges.

Having previously held the sword during his first term, Mahama’s display of the Sword of State today represented not only his enduring legacy but also the weight of responsibility that comes with leading the nation forward. As the gleaming sword was carried before him, it marked the start of a fresh chapter in Ghana’s political history, one filled with both optimism and the promise of progress.