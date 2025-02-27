President John Mahama has unveiled a sweeping plan to revitalize Ghana’s struggling poultry sector, aiming to end the country’s reliance on imported chicken, which currently accounts for 95% of domestic consumption.

Dubbed Nkoko Nkitinkiti (literally “Every Home a Farm”), the project seeks to mobilize 55,000 households into poultry production while investing in critical infrastructure to slash annual imports worth $300 million.

“Our dependence on foreign poultry is unsustainable,” Mahama declared during his February 27 State of the Nation Address. “We will reclaim this market by building hatcheries, feed mills, and processing chains to empower local farmers and ensure Ghana eats what it produces.”

The initiative comes amid a decades-long decline in Ghana’s poultry industry. Once a thriving sector, local production now meets just 5% of demand, with frozen imports from Europe and Brazil dominating supermarket shelves and street markets. Analysts blame this collapse on high feed costs, outdated farming practices, and cheap foreign competition—issues the government claims Nkoko Nkitinkiti will address through subsidies, training, and modernized distribution networks.

Under the plan, participating households will receive chicks, feed, and technical support to raise broiler chickens and egg-laying hens. The government also pledges to establish regional processing hubs to reduce post-harvest losses and improve market access. “This isn’t just about replacing imports,” Mahama stressed. “It’s about creating jobs—from farms to factories—and keeping millions of dollars within our economy.”

Skepticism lingers, however. Similar schemes, like the 2015 Broiler Revitalization Project, failed to curb imports due to inconsistent funding and poor coordination. Critics argue that without tackling systemic issues like energy costs—poultry feed production relies heavily on electricity—the new project could falter. “Infrastructure is key, but so is affordability,” said Don 1 a Kumasi-based poultry farmer. “If feed prices stay high, smallholders will still struggle to compete with foreign brands.”

The initiative’s scale also raises questions. Engaging 55,000 households would require significant logistical coordination, and Ghana’s history of agricultural subsidy mismanagement casts doubt on implementation. Economists warn that flooding the market with local chicken could initially destabilize prices, though Mahama’s team insists phased rollouts and import tariffs will prevent shocks.

Industry leaders cautiously welcomed the plan. “If executed transparently, this could revive rural economies,” said National Farmers’ Association head Elizabeth Akuoko. “But farmers need guarantees—not just promises.”

For consumers, the stakes are equally high. Ghana spends over $1 million daily on poultry imports, draining foreign reserves. Success could bolster food security and trim the trade deficit; failure risks deepening reliance on external markets.

As the government prepares to launch Nkoko Nkitinkiti, all eyes are on its ability to translate ambition into action. For Mahama, the project isn’t just economic policy—it’s a litmus test of Ghana’s resolve to prioritize self-reliance in an era of global uncertainty.