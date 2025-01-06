Mahama Thanks Akufo-Addo for Seamless Transition, Celebrates Ghana’s Democratic Maturity

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has extended heartfelt thanks to outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo for his cooperation in ensuring a smooth and orderly transition of power, calling it a demonstration of Ghana’s democratic maturity.

During a symbolic tour of the Jubilee House ahead of his inauguration, Mahama emphasized the significance of collaboration between the outgoing and incoming administrations in preserving the nation’s democratic legacy. “Thank you very much for your cooperation,” Mahama expressed, acknowledging Akufo-Addo’s role in providing the necessary briefings and support that had adequately prepared him and his team to take over the reins of government.

The gesture of goodwill between the two leaders has marked the transition period, which has largely been free of conflict or controversy. Following the Electoral Commission’s announcement of Mahama’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections, Akufo-Addo swiftly called to congratulate his successor, setting a tone of unity and respect. Mahama praised this gesture, noting, “Your decision to reach out immediately after the results were announced sent a strong signal about your dedication to upholding Ghana’s democratic principles.”

This seamless transition process, guided by the Presidential Transitions Act (2012), has been co-chaired by Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare on behalf of Akufo-Addo and Julius Debrah, a close aide to Mahama. The teams worked together to address administrative, logistical, and governance matters to ensure a smooth handover and allow the new administration to hit the ground running.

Mahama expressed his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank you and your side of the transition team for what has been a cordial and smooth transition,” adding that his team was ready to begin work immediately after the inauguration ceremony. This collaborative spirit reflects the strength of Ghana’s democratic institutions and the leaders’ commitment to continuity and progress.