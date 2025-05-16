Mahama Ties MMDCE Job Security to Cleanliness Performance

President John Mahama has announced that Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will now be evaluated based on their ability to maintain clean communities, with cleanliness serving as a key metric for job retention.

The directive, issued during his Thank You Tour in Dodowa on May 16, 2025, aims to address Ghana’s persistent sanitation challenges and systemic flooding.

“Cleanliness will become a primary performance indicator for MMDCEs, determining whether they remain in office or are removed,” Mahama declared. The policy responds to widespread frustration over poor waste management, particularly in flood-prone areas like Accra.

Mahama also reinstated the National Sanitation Day as a monthly, legally backed initiative. “This will not be symbolic. It will be properly funded and enforced through partnerships with local assemblies and private providers,” he stated. The revamped program, integrated into district mandates, will launch after the confirmation of newly appointed MMDCEs.

The move aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to institutionalize public health priorities. Similar accountability measures have been adopted in Rwanda and Kenya, where local leaders face performance-based evaluations to curb environmental degradation.