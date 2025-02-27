Mahama to Detail Inherited Economic Crisis in Debut State of the Nation Address

Education Minister and Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu has declared that President John Mahama will use his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) to expose the dire economic conditions inherited from the previous Akufo-Addo administration, which he likened to a “sinkhole” requiring urgent repair.

Speaking to TV3 ahead of Thursday’s address, Iddrisu emphasized the gravity of Ghana’s fiscal challenges, stating that even describing the economy as “in comatose would be an understatement.”

“President Mahama must act like a woman in labor—painfully honest about the reality Ghanaians face,” Iddrisu said, signaling expectations of a blunt assessment. “His primary duty is to safeguard citizens’ security and welfare, and he will outline how his administration plans to stabilize this economy.”

The remarks underscore mounting pressure on Mahama to address systemic issues, including soaring public debt, inflation hovering above 23%, and a cedi that depreciated by 19.2% against the dollar in 2024. Iddrisu acknowledged the “herculean task” ahead, stressing that economic revival hinges on transparently auditing the nation’s debt burden and redirecting resources toward job creation, anti-corruption measures, and curbing illegal mining.

The SONA, a constitutional mandate for Ghana’s presidents, will mark Mahama’s return to leadership after a contentious 2024 election. Observers anticipate details on how his government plans to fund key pledges, such as the 24-hour economy policy, while navigating IMF-mandated austerity under a $3 billion bailout program. Critics, however, argue that blaming predecessors risks deflecting accountability.

“Ghanaians need solutions, not just a catalog of past failures,” said political analyst Dr. Comfort Asare. “The real test is whether Mahama’s blueprint can restore confidence in sectors like education and mining, where stagnation has fueled youth unemployment.”

Iddrisu’s framing of the economy as a “sinkhole” reflects broader NDC critiques of Akufo-Addo’s fiscal management, which left debt at 85% of GDP. Yet with debt restructuring ongoing and inflation stubbornly high, Mahama’s ability to “repute the economy,” as Iddrisu phrased it, remains uncertain.

As Ghana braces for Thursday’s address, the nation watches to see if Mahama balances grim honesty with actionable strategy—or leaves citizens mired in the depths of the sinkhole he vows to fill.