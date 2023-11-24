Mahama To Grace 2023 Somé Tutu Za

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to attend the 2023 grand durbar of Somé Tutu Za of the Chiefs and people of Somé Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region as special guest.

The former President who is also the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be accompanied by some party big wigs from the national, regional and constituency levels.

Somé Tutu Za, was instituted in 1976, and is celebrated to mark the migration of the Somé people from Keta to their current location.

It is celebrated in November each year in all towns in the area.

However, it had not been commemorated since 2004 due to some chieftaincy-related issues and other challenges.

This year’s edition of the festival is set to be a conduit to unite, revive and redevelop the once vibrant and culturally rich area.

The festival is not only a period of joy and merrymaking, but also brings Somé citizens together to deliberate on matters affecting the traditional area and how to develop and improve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

It will be climaxed with a grand durbar of chiefs, queen mothers and elders on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Agbozume, the traditional capital.

The festival is being celebrated on the theme: “Uniting all of Somé for her total development.”