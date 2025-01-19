Mahama to Grace 49th SWAG Awards with Keynote Address on Sports Development

President John Dramani Mahama will take center stage as the special guest of honor at the upcoming 49th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, which is scheduled for Friday, January 24, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The announcement has sparked widespread excitement, as the SWAG Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious event in Ghana’s sports calendar.

Mahama’s participation underscores his continued dedication to fostering sports as a critical avenue for national growth. His presence at the event is not only a symbol of his support for the sector but also a reflection of his belief in sports as a powerful tool for national development. In line with this, the President is expected to deliver a keynote address titled “Gold and Glory: A Call for Change in National Orientation and Investment in Sports.” His speech is anticipated to ignite renewed discussions on the importance of both public and private sector involvement in transforming Ghana’s sports landscape.

The SWAG Awards, which have been celebrating sporting excellence since 1975, will recognize over 50 athletes, officials, and teams for their exceptional achievements during the year 2024. The event promises to be a spectacle, drawing together athletes, industry stakeholders, and media professionals, all united in their admiration for the nation’s sporting talent.

As the evening unfolds, attendees will also be treated to a live performance by highlife star Fameye, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the ceremony. His presence is expected to bring additional flair to what is already shaping up to be a memorable night of recognition and celebration.

The SWAG Awards, which have long been a cornerstone of Ghana’s sporting community, will once again highlight the critical role sports plays in the country’s identity and development. With President Mahama’s strong endorsement, the event is poised to set the tone for future growth in the sector.