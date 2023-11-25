Mahama To Grace Volta Region’s Colourful Festivals

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is set to partake in the 2023 annual festivals of some Traditional Areas in the Volta region as he visits the region beginning Saturday, November 25, 2023.

A press release signed by the Volta regional secretary of the party, James Gunu stated: “The esteemed visit aims to commemorate the rich cultural heritage of the region through the celebration of three distinct festivals.”

The festivals include the 39th Norvisi Development Union (NorDu) Yam Festival of the Chiefs and people of Tanyigbe, Tokorkoe, Hodzo, Atikpui, Nyive, Shia, Klave, Avee, Lume and Hoe Traditional Areas in the Ho Municipality.

Somé Tutu Za of the Chiefs and people of Somé in the Ketu South Municipality and the Avenor Tutudo Za of the Chiefs and people of Avenor in the Akatsi South Municipality.

The release said, the former President’s participation in these festivals, underscores the importance of fostering unity and celebrating the diversity that embodies the Volta Region’s cultural identity.

” The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be accompanied by General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor, Director of International Relations, Alex Segbefia, Members of Parliament and other party functionaries.”