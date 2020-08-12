Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will introduce his running-mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to the leadership of the Christian Council in Accra on Wednesday, August 12.

A statement signed by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesman of the NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said former President Mahama would subsequently introduce her to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at Old Fadama in Accra.

It noted that this would be Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s first public engagement with the Christian Council and the Chief Imam, following her out-dooring.

would later join the youth, drawn from various backgrounds and professions, in a conversation to celebrate the International Youth Day.