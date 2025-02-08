Mahama to Receive Anti-Corruption Report Amid Accountability Pledge

President John Dramani Mahama announced plans to receive findings from the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) committee next week, a move signaling his administration’s intensified push to address corruption.

The committee, tasked with gathering evidence of alleged graft, will submit its report to the president, who vowed to escalate the findings to investigative agencies for formal inquiries. “Those who misappropriated national resources will face scrutiny,” Mahama declared during a public address in Cape Coast as part of his nationwide “Thank You Tour.”

The tour, launched in late January across Ghana’s regions, aims to acknowledge voter support following his decisive victory in the 2024 elections. Mahama’s stop in Cape Coast marked his latest engagement, where he emphasized a broader vision beyond infrastructure development. “Our goal isn’t merely roads or schools—it’s securing a future where every child thrives,” he stated, linking progress to systemic accountability.

Striking a firm tone, Mahama outlined plans to enforce a “strict accountability framework,” including a code of conduct for public officials. Notably, he stressed that probes would target not only predecessors but also current appointees. “The same standards apply to all,” he asserted, invoking the Ghanaian proverb, “The stick used to beat Takyi will also be used on Baah,” underscoring impartiality.

The pledge comes amid rising public demand for transparency, with Ghanaians increasingly vocal about curbing elite impunity. Mahama’s dual focus—investigating past administrations while binding his team to stricter ethics—reflects a delicate balance. Critics, however, may question the feasibility of such measures, given Ghana’s history of politically charged anti-graft efforts.

Regional leaders echoed support during the event. Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, representing Central Region chiefs, congratulated Mahama on his electoral mandate, while Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II pledged regional backing for the president’s agenda.

Mahama’s rhetoric of inclusivity—“prosperity for all, regardless of origin”—resonated with attendees, though tangible outcomes hinge on execution. As Ghana navigates economic pressures, the administration’s ability to translate anti-corruption pledges into actionable results will test both credibility and public patience. For now, the ORAL report’s release marks a pivotal step, one observers will watch closely for signs of political will—or familiar stagnation.