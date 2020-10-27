Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has begun a five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama would meet with traditional leaders, fisherfolks, traders, farmers, artisans, Zongo chiefs, students, tutors, workers, and residents in some constituencies.

It said during the tour, Mr Mahama would outline plans for creating jobs for the youth as well as his commitment to achieving universal access to healthcare through the implementation of the NDC’s Free Primary Healthcare plan.

The statement said he would also address the concerns of students, fisherfolks, and others, and end the tour of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, 31st October.

It said Mr Mahama’s tour of the Greater Accra Region followed his combined 10-day campaign tour of both the Central and Western Regions, which ended last Friday, October 23, 2020.