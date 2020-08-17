Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), will Monday, begin a four-day tour of the Volta Region.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesperson, NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama would subsequently proceed to tour the Oti Region for three days.

“While in both regions, Mr Mahama will meet with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, organised labour, supporters, members and activists of the NDC,” it said.

The statement said in the Oti Region, the Flagbearer would highlight the NDC’s “superior record” of infrastructure development across the country as well as re-state his commitment to develop the six new regions by providing, among others, regional hospitals and a public university each.

It said Mr Mahama woukd return to Accra on on Sunday, August 23.