Mahama Transition Team Issues Stern Warning Over Alleged Last-Minute Recruitment and Promotions

The Transition Team of President-elect John Dramani Mahama has issued a strong warning to the outgoing administration regarding alleged last-minute recruitments, payments, and promotions.

The team expressed concern that despite prior agreements, the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has continued to take actions without consulting the Joint Transition Team.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Mahama Transition Team, stated that during a meeting on Friday, December 13, 2024, both sides had agreed that all such decisions would be reviewed and cleared with the Joint Transition Team. However, the Mahama team claims the NPP administration has not adhered to this agreement, raising concerns over the transparency and timing of these actions.

The statement described the actions as being carried out in bad faith and cautioned public officials involved in such decisions. It further stressed that any recruitments, transfers, or promotions—some of which are alleged to have been backdated—would be reversed once the power transition is formally completed. The Transition Team also vowed to hold responsible any officials involved in such activities to strict accountability.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all public officials are strongly cautioned to resist pressure from outgoing political actors to engage in these acts as they could attract severe consequences when the new government takes office,” the statement concluded.