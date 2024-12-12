Mahama Transition Team Urges Outgoing Government to Halt Last-Minute Recruitments and Payments

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Mahama transition team, has raised concerns over the outgoing government’s last-minute recruitments and payments, urging immediate action to halt these activities.

Speaking publicly on the issue, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu described the actions as “worrying,” particularly citing instances of last-minute appointments and financial transactions within various ministries, departments, and agencies. He specifically called for the suspension of a GH₵240 million payment linked to an entity associated with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“We’ve received information and seen documentation regarding efforts to pay over GH₵240 million to an entity connected to the ECG. While payments to independent power producers (IPPs) to maintain power supply might be justifiable, this particular payment raises concerns, as the entity’s work is not as critical as that of IPPs,” he stated.

Emphasizing the importance of prudent governance, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu asserted that such financial decisions should be left to the incoming administration. “Good governance requires that the incoming government is allowed to make these decisions,” he added.

He further warned that the timing of these actions could have significant fiscal implications on the next government. Mr. Kwakye Ofosu urged for an immediate suspension of all such actions, stating, “We have raised strong objections to these maneuvers and insist that they be put on hold to prevent setting a dangerous precedent.”

The Mahama transition team is pushing for transparency and a more cautious approach to these matters, ensuring that the incoming government is not burdened with unsustainable decisions made at the end of the current administration.