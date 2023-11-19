Mahama unveils ’24-Hour economy’ vision to tackle youth unemployment, migration

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has laid out his vision for a ’24-hour economy’ policy as part of his 2024 re-election campaign. Mahama believes that this initiative will address the concerning trend of Ghana’s youth embarking on perilous journeys across the Sahara and the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities in Europe.

Speaking at the 50th Sunyani Catholic Diocese Celebration, Mahama emphasized the urgency of his 24-hour economy plan to stimulate economic growth and job creation. He expressed his deep concern about the increasing frustration among Ghana’s youth due to the lack of job opportunities, leading many to risk their lives in dangerous migrations.

“Our youth are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of jobs and are losing faith in the future of our country,” Mahama stated.

He highlighted that the 24-hour economy concept goes beyond merely boosting tourism, envisioning a scenario where all business sectors operate on a three-shift system 24 hours a day, seven days a week, within a secure and safe environment.

“My 24-hour economy concept goes beyond just a night economy to boost tourism,” Mahama emphasized.

“I envision an economy where all business sectors will operate a three-shift system 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in an atmosphere of safety and security.”

Mahama clarified that the implementation of this 24-hour economy would be voluntary, with businesses incentivized through tax breaks and lower electricity tariffs for operating during off-peak hours. Special meters using ‘Time of Use’ (TOU) tariffs would be employed to provide cheaper power to such businesses. The government, acknowledging the proposal, has incorporated it into the 2024 budget under the name ‘night economy.’