Mahama Unveils Lean Cabinet, Prioritizes Security and Economic Revival in First Meeting

President John Dramani Mahama convened his inaugural cabinet meeting on February 20, 2025, signaling a focused agenda on tackling Ghana’s pressing security and economic challenges.

The 19-member team, sworn in earlier that week, gathered at Jubilee House for a session described as both symbolic and strategic, underscoring the administration’s urgency to address rising public anxieties over inflation, unemployment, and regional instability.

Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu characterized the meeting as a “foundational step” to align priorities. “The President emphasized accountability and collaboration,” Ofosu told reporters, noting Mahama’s directive for ministers to present actionable plans within 30 days. The cabinet’s pared-down size—smaller than previous administrations—reflects a pledge to streamline governance, though critics argue key sectors like tourism and fisheries lack dedicated representation.

Notable appointments include former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu as Education Minister, tasked with resolving protracted teacher strikes, and Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor, who faces immediate pressure to stabilize erratic power supplies. The retention of Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson suggests continuity in debt management strategies, despite public frustration over austerity measures. Security portfolios saw experienced hands, with ex-Health Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah shifting to Defence and Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka leading the Interior Ministry amid escalating cybercrime and border disputes.

Analysts highlight the cabinet’s blend of continuity and fresh faces. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, now Foreign Affairs Minister, brings prior diplomatic experience, while Gender Minister Naa Momo Lartey, a civil society advocate, signals outreach to marginalized groups. However, the exclusion of youth-centric roles from the core cabinet drew scrutiny, despite Youth Development Minister George Opare Addo’s attendance as a non-cabinet member.

“The emphasis on security and the economy is no surprise, but execution will hinge on inter-ministerial synergy,” said Accra-based political scholar Dr. Comfort Asante. “For instance, Energy and Environment must collaborate on green transition goals, while Trade and Agriculture need aligned agribusiness policies.”

The cabinet’s debut follows weeks of speculation over Mahama’s picks, with some appointees, like Attorney General Dominic Ayine, already facing scrutiny for past judicial controversies. Meanwhile, Civil Society groups urge swift action on corruption safeguards, noting Ghana’s recent slide in global transparency rankings.

As the administration settles, expectations loom large. With Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio hovering near 85% and food inflation at 28%, the cabinet’s ability to convert dialogue into tangible outcomes will shape public trust. For Mahama, whose return to office followed a polarizing election, this lean team represents both a promise of efficiency and a gamble that fewer hands can lighten a heavy load.