Mahama Unveils Vision for Volta Region Development During ‘Thank You’ Tour

President John Dramani Mahama, while launching his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Volta Region, outlined a forward-looking vision for the area’s growth, focusing on its unique attributes and addressing its development needs.

In his address, Mahama pointed to the region’s rich natural resources, emphasizing its untouched environment as an advantage. “The Volta Region may not have mineral resources, but that is also a blessing in disguise,” he remarked. He noted the region’s unspoiled vegetation, clean rivers, and fresh air, positioning these as key assets for tourism, which he described as a major avenue for future prosperity.

The former president expressed confidence in the region’s tourism potential, underscoring that the Volta Region’s beauty could be leveraged for both economic and cultural enrichment. “Tourism is a very viable prospect for prosperity,” Mahama said, pledging to boost the sector. He also spotlighted Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the parliamentary candidate for the Ketu South constituency, as someone committed to improving the region’s tourist sites.

In addition to tourism, Mahama also focused on the critical issue of road infrastructure in the region. He mentioned several important road projects aimed at improving connectivity and driving economic development. “Our own son, the Honorable Governs Kwame Agbodza, will prioritize the completion and rehabilitation of our road network in the region,” he stated.

Among the key infrastructure projects Mahama highlighted were the completion of unengineered sections of the Eastern Corridor road, reconstruction of the Dodo-Pepesu to Nkwanta road, completion of the Hohoe to Ho section of the Eastern Corridor, overlaying the Jasikan to Dodo-Pepesu road, and the construction of the Dambai Bridge and reengineering of the road from Dambai through Krachi to Kpandai.

Mahama’s remarks reinforced his commitment to the Volta Region’s development, positioning it as a vital area for both tourism and infrastructural growth, with targeted investments aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its people.