Mahama Urges Academia to Address National Needs

President John Dramani Mahama called on Ghana’s universities to ensure their research delivers tangible benefits to local communities, speaking at the High‑Level Forum on Africa’s Higher Education Centres of Excellence Programme in Accra on April 7, 2025.

He insisted that academic work must extend beyond theoretical study to tackle urgent challenges in agriculture, health and genetic medicine.

“Our innovation in these centres must have tangible impacts on the communities we serve. We must ensure that academic work aligns with national development priorities,” Mr. Mahama said, urging researchers to focus on solutions that improve food security, combat health crises and address genetic disorders affecting everyday lives.

He highlighted three flagship institutions at the University of Ghana: the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement, which has advanced food production techniques; the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, noted for its work on infectious diseases; and the West African Genetic Medicine Centre, whose pioneering research targets conditions such as sickle cell disease.

Despite these achievements, Mr. Mahama acknowledged a funding shortfall following the withdrawal of US$156 million in support for the Centre for Cell Biology by the United States Agency for International Development. “I personally assured the Vice‑Chancellor of the University of Ghana that we would make up for the loss of USAID funding from our own budget,” he said, noting that the Ministry of Finance has now provided the necessary resources to sustain these critical projects.

The President argued that while donor partnerships remain important, Ghana must bolster its own investment in research. “We must reduce our dependence on foreign aid to sustain these research institutions,” he said, calling on government agencies to assume greater responsibility for financing innovation in sectors that directly affect the welfare of Ghanaians.

Mr. Mahama also advocated stronger collaboration between academia, industry and government. He suggested that such partnerships would ensure research outcomes are readily applied to real‑world problems, enhancing the impact of scientific breakthroughs on national development.

By emphasizing local relevance and financial self‑reliance, President Mahama’s remarks reflect a broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s research ecosystem. As the nation seeks to translate academic excellence into social and economic progress, the government’s pledge to safeguard funding for its Centres of Excellence underscores a commitment to innovation as a cornerstone of future growth.