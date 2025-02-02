Mahama Urges Action to Unlock AfCFTA’s US$3.4 Trillion Potential

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama delivered a compelling address at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025, positioning the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a transformative force capable of reshaping the continent’s economic trajectory.

Speaking to a gathering of regional leaders and stakeholders, Mahama hailed the AfCFTA as a “game-changing opportunity” to create the world’s largest free trade zone, empowering African businesses and industries to compete globally.

“The AfCFTA represents one of the most pivotal initiatives of our time,” Mahama declared. “It holds the promise of uniting 1.3 billion people into a single market, fostering innovation, and driving inclusive growth.” However, he cautioned that the agreement’s success hinges on more than trade liberalization alone, urging African nations to address systemic barriers stifling progress.

Central to Mahama’s vision are three strategic imperatives. First, he called for massive investments in infrastructure, including modernized road and rail networks, efficient ports, and expanded digital connectivity. These upgrades, he argued, are critical to easing the movement of goods and services across Africa’s often fragmented borders. Second, Mahama stressed the need to strengthen intra-African supply chains, ensuring local industries can produce goods that meet global standards while reducing reliance on foreign imports.

Third, he emphasized the urgency of harmonizing trade policies to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, such as conflicting regulations and customs delays, which inflate costs for businesses. “A seamless trading environment demands that we dismantle non-tariff barriers and align our policies,” he said. “This is not just about easing trade—it’s about fostering trust and collaboration among nations.”

Mahama projected that committing to these steps could unlock a $3.4 trillion market, generating jobs and lifting millions out of poverty. “This is not a distant dream,” he asserted. “With coordinated effort, we can turn this potential into shared prosperity within our lifetimes.”

The APD 2025, themed around sustainable development and economic resilience, provided a platform for leaders to strategize on leveraging the AfCFTA. Mahama’s remarks resonated amid ongoing challenges, including uneven infrastructure development and regulatory disparities, which have slowed the agreement’s implementation since its 2021 launch.

Analysts note that while the AfCFTA has reduced tariffs on 90% of goods, non-tariff barriers remain a stubborn obstacle. For instance, cross-border trucking delays in East Africa and complex customs procedures in West Africa continue to hamper trade efficiency. Mahama’s push for policy harmonization aligns with calls from the African Union to adopt a continent-wide regulatory framework, though progress has been incremental.

The former president’s address also underscored the role of political will in advancing the AfCFTA agenda. As the continent grapples with geopolitical tensions and resource constraints, Mahama’s vision serves as a rallying cry for leaders to prioritize collective gains over narrow national interests.

As the dialogues concluded, stakeholders highlighted the need for public-private partnerships to fund infrastructure projects and digitize trade processes. With the AfCFTA Secretariat reporting a 20% increase in intra-African trade since 2021, the momentum is building—but Mahama’s message was clear: Africa’s prosperity depends on bold, unified action.

“The tools are in our hands,” he concluded. “Now is the time to build the Africa we deserve.”