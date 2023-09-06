Mahama Urges Active Participation in Upcoming Limited Voter Registration Exercise

Former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a call for active participation in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

Between Tuesday, September 12, and Monday, October 2, 2023, the Electoral Commission is set to open the voter registration process to accommodate new voters in preparation for the District Level Elections.

The Electoral Commission has officially scheduled the District Level Elections for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

It’s worth noting that with the exception of the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South districts in the Bono East Region, where elections will not be taking place, all other Electoral Areas, totaling 6,272, will conduct their elections on December 19.