Mahama Urges Fiscal Reform to Combat Corruption and Stabilize Ghana’s Economy

President John Dramani Mahama has called for urgent reforms to Ghana’s fiscal policies, stressing the need to eliminate wasteful spending and tackle systemic corruption to stabilize the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the Africa Business Forum 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, Mahama outlined a roadmap focused on economic recovery, debt management, and institutional accountability.

“In a crisis, the first step is stabilization—bringing down interest rates, curbing inflation, stabilizing the currency, and addressing debt overhang. This remains our immediate priority,” Mahama stated. His remarks come amid ongoing economic pressures in Ghana, including rising public debt and inflation, which have strained households and businesses.

Beyond short-term fixes, Mahama emphasized the importance of addressing root causes. “We must analyze how Ghana reached this point and implement safeguards to prevent recurrence,” he said. Central to his proposal is strengthening the Fiscal Responsibility Act and Public Financial Management Act, legal frameworks designed to enforce budget discipline and transparency in government spending.

The president’s push to “cut out waste and reduce corruption” reflects longstanding public frustration over mismanagement of state resources. Critics have often pointed to lax enforcement of existing anti-corruption laws and inadequate oversight of public funds as contributors to Ghana’s fiscal challenges. Mahama’s acknowledgment of these issues signals a rare alignment with civil society groups demanding stricter accountability measures.

Analysts note that Ghana’s economic struggles mirror broader trends across Africa, where post-pandemic recovery, global inflation, and climate-related disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities in governance and financial systems. Mahama’s speech, delivered to an international audience, also appears aimed at reassuring investors and regional partners of Ghana’s commitment to sustainable reforms.

While the president’s proposals have drawn cautious optimism, observers stress that implementation will determine their impact. Past governments have faced criticism for failing to enforce fiscal responsibility laws, raising questions about political will. For now, Mahama’s remarks set the stage for a contentious debate in Accra, as lawmakers and advocacy groups weigh the feasibility of his agenda against Ghana’s complex economic realities.

The call for austerity and anti-corruption measures may face resistance from entrenched interests, but with public trust in institutions eroding, the pressure for tangible progress has never been higher. As one attendee at the forum remarked, “Talk is necessary, but Ghanaians need action—and soon.”