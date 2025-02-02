Mahama Urges Infrastructure Push to Fuel African Free Trade Growth

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has rallied African leaders to prioritize large-scale infrastructure investments as a catalyst for unlocking the stalled potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogue, a high-stakes summit of heads of state in Accra, Mahama warned that the continent’s vision of a unified $3 trillion market remains imperiled without modernized transport networks, digital systems, and industrial ecosystems.

“The AfCFTA is our generational opportunity, but it cannot thrive on paper alone,” Mahama declared during Saturday’s session. “We need roads, rail, ports, and broadband connectivity that match our ambitions. Without these, even the most visionary trade pact will falter.” His remarks underscored mounting urgency to address Africa’s infrastructure deficit, which the African Development Bank estimates costs the continent up to $170 billion annually in lost productivity.

Central to Mahama’s appeal was a call for governments to collaborate with private investors on strategic projects, particularly through special economic zones designed to streamline manufacturing and cross-border trade. “Public-private partnerships must drive this transformation,” he said, pointing to Ghana’s recent expansion of industrial parks in Tema and Sekondi as models. “When governments and businesses align, we create hubs that attract global investment while empowering local industries.”

The Ghanaian leader also stressed the need to bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for 80% of Africa’s businesses but struggle with access to financing. “Our SMEs are the engines of growth, yet many operate in the shadows of informality. We need tailored financial products and regulatory reforms to bring them into the formal economy,” Mahama argued. He further emphasized investments in technical education to equip youth with skills for emerging sectors like renewable energy and digital services, noting that Africa’s working-age population is set to surpass China’s by 2035.

Hosted annually by the African Prosperity Network and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the Accra dialogue has become a critical platform for advancing pan-African economic integration. Mahama hailed Ghana’s role as host, pledging sustained support for the initiative. “This forum isn’t just about dialogue—it’s about actionable strategies. Ghana stands ready to lead by example,” he said, referencing ongoing projects such as the ECOWAS rail corridor linking Accra to Abidjan.

Launched in 2021, the AfCFTA aims to create the world’s largest free trade zone, uniting 55 nations and 1.3 billion people. However, progress has been sluggish, with intra-African trade still languishing at 15%—far below Europe’s 67% or Asia’s 61%. Analysts attribute this to persistent barriers: crumbling infrastructure, bureaucratic red tape, and non-tariff barriers like incompatible customs systems.

Mahama’s address resonated with regional leaders, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who earlier endorsed a continent-wide digital payment system to ease transactions. Yet critics argue that political will remains uneven. “Agreements mean little without execution,” said Lagos-based economist Ngozi Okonjo. “Africa needs less talk and more coordinated action—starting with holding governments accountable.”

As the summit closed, delegates finalized a roadmap to fast-track key infrastructure projects by 2030. For Mahama, the path forward is clear: “The tools are in our hands. Now, we must build the Africa we deserve—one road, one port, one skilled worker at a time.” With the AfCFTA’s success hanging in the balance, the continent’s leaders face a pivotal test of their commitment to turning rhetoric into reality.