Mahama Urges National Honor for Palm Wine Music Icon Agya Koo Nimo

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to organize a national ceremony honoring Agya Koo Nimo, the legendary pioneer of palm wine music, while the 90-year-old musician is still alive.

The appeal came during the launch of the “Black Star Experience” cultural initiative at Black Stars Square in Accra on May 1, 2025, where Mahama emphasized the need to celebrate living legends whose work has shaped Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Mahama’s remarks followed a performance by the Legon Palmwine Band, which revived memories of the genre’s golden era. “Agya Koo Nimo’s contributions are part of our musical archive and folklore. We must honor him now, not wait until his passing,” Mahama stated, directing Minister Ablah Dzifa Gomashie to coordinate the tribute.

Born Daniel Amponsah in 1934, Agya Koo Nimo is celebrated globally for popularizing palm wine music, a genre rooted in Ghanaian working-class traditions. Characterized by its syncopated rhythms and storytelling, the style emerged in palm wine bars where laborers gathered, blending local instruments like the apentemma drum and prempensua (rhumba box) with guitar melodies. Koo Nimo’s innovative two-finger guitar technique, inspired by traditional lute playing, became a hallmark of the genre.

Despite training as a medical technician, Koo Nimo dedicated his life to music, forming the Addadam Agofomma ensemble to preserve highlife and palm wine traditions. His 1990 album Osabarima was the first by a Ghanaian artist released on CD, cementing his international acclaim. Honors include the Order of the Volta, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and professorships at universities in the United States.

The call to honor Koo Nimo reflects broader efforts to safeguard Ghana’s cultural legacy. Past tributes to icons like E.T. Mensah and Amakye Dede have often come posthumously, sparking debates about timely recognition. Mahama’s push aligns with a growing movement to celebrate artistic pioneers during their lifetimes, ensuring their stories inspire future generations.

Palm wine music, once the soundtrack of grassroots social gatherings, risks fading as modern genres dominate airwaves. Yet Koo Nimo’s work endures, bridging generations through its poetic narratives of love, labor, and societal change. His residence in Kumasi remains a pilgrimage site for musicians and scholars, underscoring his role as a living archive of Ghanaian identity.

As the ministry prepares its response, cultural advocates urge inclusive planning, suggesting events that blend traditional performances with educational workshops. Such efforts could reignite interest in palm wine music, ensuring its rhythms continue to resonate in Ghana’s evolving artistic landscape.

Agya Koo Nimo, now retired from active performance, remains a symbol of humility and cultural pride. His legacy, woven into the fabric of Ghana’s history, serves as a reminder that honoring living legends is not merely an act of gratitude but a commitment to preserving the soul of a nation.