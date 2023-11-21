Mahama urges settlement of outstanding allowances for Nursing Trainees nationwide

It is imperative to promptly settle all outstanding allowances owed to nursing trainees nationwide.

According to John Mahama, the prolonged delays in payment are inflicting unwarranted hardships on the students.

During his visit to the Krobo Nursing Training School in the Bono Region as part of his tour, Mr. Mahama emphasized the urgent need for the government to fulfill its commitment to disburse allowances to nursing trainees.

Referring to the promises made by Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia regarding the payment of allowances, Mr. Mahama appealed directly to them, stating, “I beg you, Nana Addo and Bawumia, if you can hear me, we here at Krobo Nursing Training School, they say two years now you haven’t paid their allowances.

Let the allowance come. Wherever you are, Krobo Nursing Trainees are begging you to let their allowance come.”