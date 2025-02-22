Mahama Vows Austerity Amid Economic “Crime Scene,” Proposes Pay Reform

President John Mahama has launched a scathing critique of Ghana’s economic stewardship under prior leadership, accusing predecessors of “criminal mishandling” that has left the nation’s finances in disarray.

Addressing labor unions at a National Tripartite Committee meeting in Accra, Mahama framed Ghana’s economy as a “crime scene,” lambasting what he called reckless governance while announcing a 10% base pay hike for public sector workers effective January.

“How can a government be so reckless? I cannot understand it,” Mahama said, referencing what he described as systemic mismanagement. The remarks underscore escalating tensions over austerity measures, with inflation and stagnant wages squeezing households. While acknowledging labor’s demands as “valid,” Mahama urged shared sacrifice, warning that without collective belt-tightening, the economy risks collapse. “We can’t act like ostriches hiding from reality. If the pot leaks, no one eats,” he added, invoking a metaphor for Ghana’s fiscal fragility.

To demonstrate commitment, Mahama revealed cuts to the Office of Government Machinery’s budget, pledging to eliminate “wasteful spending” across his administration. He linked public distrust in politicians to perceived hypocrisy: “While citizens suffer, the political class loosens its belt,” he said, vowing to reverse this trend.

Central to his proposal is an independent emoluments committee tasked with standardizing salaries from “the president to the ordinary laborer”—a move aimed at addressing inequality and restoring faith in governance. Mahama argued that linking politicians’ pay to broader wage adjustments would align interests. “If unions push for 35% raises later, I’ll back it—it’ll affect my salary too,” he quipped.

The 10% pay rise, however, has drawn skepticism. Public sector workers last received a 23% increase in 2024 to offset inflation, leaving many to question the adequacy of the latest offer. Employment Minister Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo concurrently announced a 10% minimum wage bump to 19.97 Cedis daily by March 2025, though critics argue this fails to match rising living costs.

Analysts note Mahama’s balancing act: appealing for short-term restraint while promising future gains once “the economic cake grows.” Yet trust remains frayed. Decades of cyclical debt crises and perceived elite privilege have left Ghanaians wary of political pledges. While labor leaders tentatively accepted the modest raise, frustrations simmer over stagnant incomes juxtaposed with high-profile government spending.

The Tripartite Committee’s role in navigating these tensions is pivotal. As the body overseeing wage negotiations, its decisions directly impact millions. Mahama’s call to make 2024 a “year of correction” hinges on fragile cooperation. Yet with inflation unyielding and public patience thinning, the path to shared sacrifice appears fraught—a test of whether rhetoric can bridge Ghana’s deepening trust deficit.