Mahama Vows Fiscal Discipline as Government Settles GH₵9.5 Billion Debt Obligation

President John Dramani Mahama has assured bondholders that Ghana remains committed to honoring its domestic debt commitments, announcing the settlement of over GHS9.5 billion in payments under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The move, he said, underscores his administration’s resolve to stabilize the economy while adhering to fiscal responsibility.

In a statement delivered by spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Mahama confirmed the government had disbursed a GHS6.08 billion cash coupon to DDEP bondholders, fulfilling its immediate obligations. A separate GHS3.46 billion “payment-in-kind” tranche—complying with the DDEP’s terms—has also been credited to bondholders’ securities accounts. Additionally, Mahama revealed that GHS9.7 billion had been deposited into a Debt Service Recovery Account (Sinking Fund) to cushion upcoming repayments due in mid-2025.

“We recognize the sacrifices made by bondholders and assure them of our unwavering commitment to economic recovery,” Mahama stated. “Despite inheriting severe fiscal challenges, we are prioritizing stability—strengthening the cedi, curbing inflation, and creating sustainable jobs.”

The payments arrive amid lingering public skepticism over Ghana’s ability to manage its debt burden, which ballooned under previous administrations. The DDEP, launched in 2023 to restructure portions of the country’s domestic debt, has faced criticism for imposing losses on pension funds and individual investors. However, Mahama framed the latest settlements as evidence of “responsible stewardship,” urging confidence in his government’s strategy.

Economists have cautiously welcomed the move but stress that long-term sustainability hinges on broader reforms. “Meeting these obligations is a positive signal to markets, but Ghana must tackle revenue leaks and wasteful spending to avoid future crises,” said Dr. Ama Serwah, a financial analyst in Accra. Others note that the sinking fund, while prudent, will require disciplined oversight to ensure reserves aren’t diverted to plug budget shortfalls.

Opposition figures, however, remain critical. NPP spokesperson Eric Adjei accused Mahama of “recycling empty promises,” citing stalled growth and persistent inflation. “Paying debts is basic governance—it doesn’t erase the need for tangible solutions to unemployment and high living costs,” he argued.

For bondholders, the payout brings partial relief. “This shows progress, but we need consistency,” said fund manager Kwasi Nyamekye. “One payment won’t restore trust overnight.”

As Ghana navigates its debt restructuring program, Mahama’s assurances face a litmus test: balancing austerity with public demand for economic relief. With inflation still hovering near 20% and youth unemployment unresolved, analysts warn that fiscal discipline alone may not placate a weary population. The government’s next steps—and its ability to convert debt management into tangible growth—will determine whether this chapter marks a turning point or a temporary reprieve.