Mahama Vows to Retain Free SHS, Tackle Corruption in 2025 SONA

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining Ghana’s Free Senior High School (SHS) program, pledging to improve its implementation rather than scrap it.

Delivering his 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Thursday, February 27, Mahama acknowledged the program’s importance but criticized its execution under previous administrations.

“I, John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, will not cancel the Free SHS program,” he declared, echoing promises made during his 2024 election campaign. “However, the way and manner the program was implemented left much to be desired. My administration will focus on addressing these challenges to ensure its sustainability and effectiveness.”

The Free SHS policy, introduced in 2017, has been a cornerstone of Ghana’s education system, providing tuition-free secondary education to thousands of students. Yet, concerns over funding, infrastructure, and administrative inefficiencies have persisted, prompting calls for reform. Mahama’s pledge to refine the program signals a shift toward addressing these issues while preserving its core benefits.

Crackdown on Corruption

In a bold move to combat corruption, Mahama announced a sweeping crackdown on officials implicated in the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal, which has cost the state millions of cedis. He revealed that suspects who have fled the country will be declared wanted, with their assets frozen pending investigations.

“As part of our Operation Recover All Loot program, I have tasked investigative bodies to bring the culprits of the National Service ghost names scandal to justice,” Mahama stated. “Such brazen theft of public funds must not go unpunished.”

The scandal, which involves fraudulent payroll entries, has already led to the arrest of Yaw Danso, an NSS accountant, and Kwaku Ohene Gyan, the former Deputy Director of Operations. Gifty Oware-Mensah, the former Deputy Executive Director, remains at large as authorities intensify their search.

Mahama also highlighted irregularities in the administration of scholarships, vowing to implement reforms to ensure transparency and efficiency in state-funded programs. “The current system is fraught with challenges,” he admitted, signaling a broader push to restore public trust in government initiatives.

Military Training for National Service Personnel

In a bid to instill discipline and patriotism among young graduates, Mahama unveiled plans to introduce short military training as part of the National Service program. “This will help improve discipline, leadership skills, and national consciousness,” he explained. The initiative aims to equip service personnel with essential skills for both civic duties and future careers, fostering a sense of responsibility and unity.

A Vision for Accountability and Reform

Mahama’s address struck a balance between continuity and change, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to building on existing programs while addressing systemic flaws. His pledge to retain Free SHS reflects an understanding of its transformative impact on Ghanaian youth, while his crackdown on corruption underscores a determination to restore accountability in public institutions.

As Ghana navigates economic challenges and governance reforms, Mahama’s SONA outlined a roadmap focused on education, anti-corruption, and national development. The success of these initiatives, however, will depend on their implementation—a task that will define his presidency in the years to come.

For now, Ghanaians have been given a glimpse of Mahama’s vision: a nation where opportunity is preserved, corruption is confronted, and the next generation is empowered to lead. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but the president’s resolve suggests a willingness to tackle them head-on.