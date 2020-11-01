Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says he will revive the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) when elected as president in the December 7 general elections.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson of the NDC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, noted that Mr Mahama gave the assurance in an interaction with members of the Tanker Drivers Association and Liaison officers of the Oil Marketing Companies in Tema.

The statement said Mr Mahama expressed disappointment over the collapse of the two companies, which were self-sufficient and vibrant during his administration.

Mr Mahama said TOR had ceased to perform its core function of refining oil and was now reduced to a rented storage facility for oil importers.

“The last year before we left government, we lifted crude oil from the Jubilee field for TOR to refine and after we left power, they sold the crude and today TOR is not functioning again,” he said.

Regarding the operations of BOST, Mr Mahama said the company was highly indebted but through proper management, the NDC government was able to transform it to become one of the best-performing state enterprises.

He, therefore, described the current near-collapse state of BOST on the watch of the Akufo-Addo’s Government as a very sad spectacle.

Mr Mahama said the petroleum value chain, starting from refinery to the final consumption stage, employed thousands of people and the government needed to give it the needed attention.

He assured oil sector players and other stakeholders that the next NDC government would work hard to revive and transform both TOR and BOST to enable them to discharge their mandate.

Mr Mahama, therefore, asked them to vote for him in the upcoming December 7 presidential election.