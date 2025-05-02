Mahama Vows Transparent Tax Policy Over New Levies Amid Fiscal Pressures

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to prioritize tax transparency and fairness over imposing new levies to address Ghana’s fiscal challenges, signaling a shift from recent government strategies.

Speaking at a post-forum engagement following the Kwahu Business Forum on Tuesday, Mahama assured business leaders that his administration would focus on improving compliance through clearer tax policies rather than increasing financial burdens.

“The solution to our situation is not to pile on more taxes,” Mahama stated, addressing concerns over Ghana’s economic recovery path. “Transparency and fairness will encourage greater compliance. If you keep adding taxes, people will inevitably find ways to avoid them.” He reiterated his commitment to fostering collaboration between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the private sector, describing the tax body as a “friend” to businesses.

The President pointed to the contentious Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), introduced in 2022 under the previous administration, as a cautionary example. The policy, which imposed a 1.5% tax on digital transactions, faced widespread public resistance and led to a surge in cash transactions to evade the levy. “We warned that people would circumvent it, and they did,” Mahama said. “This approach eroded trust without resolving fiscal gaps.”

Mahama’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio, which remains below the African average despite recent reforms. His emphasis on transparency aligns with calls from industry groups for predictable fiscal policies to stimulate investment. However, critics argue that without structural reforms to broaden the tax base, reliance on existing frameworks may fall short of addressing revenue shortfalls exacerbated by global economic strains.

Ghana’s tax landscape has long been marked by public skepticism, particularly toward electronic levies and corporate taxes perceived as unevenly enforced. The E-Levy, initially projected to generate $1 billion annually, collected less than half its target in its first year, underscoring the challenges of policy design in an informal economy.

Analysts note that Mahama’s stance reflects a broader electoral promise to recalibrate fiscal governance ahead of the 2028 polls. Yet questions linger about how his administration plans to balance revenue needs with taxpayer equity, especially as inflation and currency volatility persist. While business leaders have welcomed the commitment to dialogue, civil society groups urge parallel measures to curb corruption and streamline bureaucratic inefficiencies that hinder tax morale.

As the government prepares its mid-year budget review, stakeholders await concrete details on how transparency initiatives will translate into actionable reforms, particularly for small enterprises and digital commerce sectors critical to Ghana’s economic modernization.