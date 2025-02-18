Mahama Warns Appointees Over Asset Declarations

President John Dramani Mahama has taken a firm stance on accountability, warning his appointees that failure to declare their assets by March 31 could lead to their dismissal.

At a brief ceremony on Tuesday, February 18, at Jubilee House in Accra, Mahama submitted his completed Asset Declaration forms to the Auditor-General, setting a clear deadline for all officials.

The President’s directive is rooted in the constitutional requirement under Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates that public office holders submit their asset declarations. This legal obligation, further detailed in the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act of 1998, applies to a wide range of officials—from the President and Vice-President to ministers, judicial officers, ambassadors, and other key public servants.

Mahama’s uncompromising message comes amid increasing calls for transparency within the government. By insisting on strict adherence to these rules, he aims to prevent any potential misuse of power and curb financial exploitation. Critics and supporters alike view this move as a necessary step toward reinforcing ethical conduct in public office.

Social media reactions have been swift, with users echoing the President’s commitment to accountability. Observers note that the emphasis on asset declaration reflects a broader effort to restore public trust in government institutions, particularly after years of debate over financial mismanagement and corruption.

As the March 31 deadline looms, all appointees are now under pressure to comply with the constitutional mandate. Mahama’s decisive approach underscores his determination to lead an administration that prioritizes transparency and ethical governance, setting a rigorous standard for those entrusted with public office.