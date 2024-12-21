Mahama Warns Electoral Commission on Fairness Amid Election Disputes

In the wake of ongoing disputes over the recent elections, incoming President John Dramani Mahama has issued a strong warning to the Electoral Commission (EC) to maintain consistency and adhere to principles as they handle the nine contested constituencies.

Speaking on Friday, December 20, to African ambassadors and high commissioners, Mahama emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the election process. He stressed that the EC must not change the rules to fit different circumstances. “The few outstanding issues arising from the elections, where nine constituencies are in dispute, we think that the EC should act in a principled manner,” he stated.

Mahama’s warning comes as concerns grow regarding the EC’s handling of post-election issues, particularly those concerning contested constituencies. He cautioned the EC against applying different standards in handling election-related matters, citing past instances where decisions made by the EC left many questioning its fairness.

The former president specifically referenced the 2020 elections, during which the EC declared that once results were announced, it was no longer their responsibility to adjudicate disputes, and the courts were the proper avenue for addressing such issues. Mahama expressed concern that the rules seemed to have changed in the current election cycle, with the commission acting differently in similar situations.

“You cannot change the rules when it suits you and apply different rules when different circumstances exist,” Mahama remarked, underscoring the importance of maintaining impartiality and consistency in the election process.

As disputes continue to emerge following Ghana’s recent elections, Mahama’s call for transparency and fairness remains a pivotal issue in the nation’s ongoing political landscape.