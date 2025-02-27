Mahama Warns: Youth Unemployment Poses Major Threat to Ghana’s Security

In his State of the Nation Address delivered on Thursday, February 27, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama identified youth unemployment as the most pressing issue facing Ghana, warning that it has become a significant threat to national security.

Speaking before Parliament, the President emphasized the urgency of addressing the crisis, which he said has left many young Ghanaians in a state of despair and frustration.

“The high rate of youth unemployment is not just an economic problem; it is a ticking time bomb that threatens the stability of our nation,” Mahama declared. “If left unaddressed, it could lead to social unrest and undermine our collective security.”

To tackle the issue, the President announced the establishment of a new Ministry of Youth Development, tasked with creating programs and policies aimed at providing meaningful employment opportunities for young people. He stressed that the ministry’s work would be critical in restoring hope and confidence among Ghana’s youth, who make up a significant portion of the population.

Mahama also used the occasion to call for unity and collaboration across political lines. He urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Minority in Parliament to participate fully in the upcoming National Economic Dialogue, scheduled for March 3rd and 4th, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre. The forum, which aims to address Ghana’s economic challenges, will bring together stakeholders from various sectors, including the private sector, academia, civil society, and public policy institutions.

“I urge all parties to set aside their differences and join hands in building the Ghana we all want,” Mahama said. “The challenges we face are too great to be solved by one party or group alone. It is only through collective effort that we can reset our economy and secure a brighter future for all Ghanaians.”

The National Economic Dialogue, themed “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together,” is expected to produce actionable solutions to stimulate sustainable economic growth. President Mahama will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for discussions on priority policies and structural reforms. The forum is seen as a critical step in fulfilling Mahama’s campaign promise to involve citizens in shaping the nation’s economic future.

Analysts have welcomed the initiative, noting that it provides a rare opportunity for diverse voices to contribute to the national economic agenda. However, some critics have expressed skepticism, questioning whether the dialogue will lead to tangible outcomes or merely serve as a symbolic gesture.

Despite the challenges, Mahama remains optimistic. “I am confident that the sacrifices we are making today will yield dividends for future generations,” he said. “Together, we can overcome these challenges and build a Ghana that works for everyone.”

As the country prepares for the National Economic Dialogue, all eyes will be on the government’s ability to translate discussions into concrete actions. For now, the issue of youth unemployment remains at the forefront of Ghana’s national discourse, with its resolution seen as vital to the nation’s stability and progress.