Mahama Will Complete National Cathedral, But Not With State Funds – Haruna Iddrisu

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has revealed that President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, will complete the controversial National Cathedral project. However, this decision will be contingent on discussions with church leaders to determine whether the country truly needs the project.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Iddrisu emphasized that Mahama would not utilize public funds to complete the cathedral, a decision he described as financially prudent. He criticized the current administration’s handling of the project and vowed that any continuation under a Mahama-led government would prioritize accountability and value for money.

“Completion of the National Cathedral is possible, but not with state funds. President Mahama is too smart to do that,” Iddrisu stated. “If the country genuinely needs a cathedral, he will consult with the church and decide on a way forward—but not with state resources, and certainly not with the waste we are seeing now.”

Iddrisu also questioned the cost associated with the project under the Akufo-Addo administration, citing allegations of financial mismanagement. “How do you justify spending $38 million when there’s very little to show for it? What have Ghanaians seen that warrants such an amount? Accountability must be exacted,” he added.

The National Cathedral, a project described as a personal vow by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has faced widespread criticism from Ghanaians. Many citizens have opposed the construction, arguing that it reflects misplaced priorities amid the country’s economic struggles.

The project has been plagued by allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement, fueling public outrage. Critics argue that these controversies, along with broader governance issues, contributed to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) electoral defeat.

The future of the National Cathedral remains uncertain as Ghanaians continue to debate its relevance and the means by which it should be funded. For now, Mahama’s approach appears to hinge on consultations with stakeholders and a commitment to fiscal responsibility.