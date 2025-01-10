Mahama Wins 2024 Presidential Election with 56.42% of the Vote

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially released the results of the 2024 presidential election, confirming John Dramani Mahama’s victory over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 6,591,790 votes, or 56.42% of the valid votes, defeating Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 4,877,611 votes, or 41.75%.

The final count includes data from 275 of the 276 constituencies, with the Ablekuma North constituency’s results still pending. Despite this, the Electoral Commission assured that the incomplete constituency would not affect the overall outcome.

In addition to the two main candidates, independent candidates Nana Kwame Bediako and Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen received 88,944 and 32,457 votes, respectively. Smaller parties such as the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC) also participated, though their results had minimal impact.

Voter turnout was recorded at 63.97%, with 11,931,420 ballots cast from a total of 18,774,195 registered voters. However, the number of rejected ballots increased slightly, with 247,937 votes invalidated.

This victory marks a return to the presidency for Mahama, who had stepped down in 2017.