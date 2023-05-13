Mahama wins NDC race, Kojo Bonsu concedes

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, has conceded defeat to his contender, former President John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing NDC primaries.

Voting has long ended but counting of ballots and collation in the presidential race is yet to end. Election officials expect to conclude the entire exercise by 10pm.

In a Facebook post, the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu said he has called John Mahama to congratulate him on his landslide victory in the presidential primaries.

While the party is yet to officially announce polling results, John Mahama’s side is predicting at least a 98% win in the election.

“I have placed a call to H.E. John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory. Just as I’ve indicated throughout my campaign, regardless of the outcome of this election I’ll continue to serve the NDC party,” he said in a Facebook post.

Kojo Bonsu was John Mahama’s only contender in the NDC presidential primary following former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s abrupt withdrawal from the race on Friday citing electoral irregularities.

Provisional results so far point a lopsided contest, with former President John Mahama sweeping virtually every constituency votes.