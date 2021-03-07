Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday wished Ghanaians a Happy 64th Independence Anniversary.
In a message, the former President said: “We have only one nation, Ghana, and we must work together to ensure progress and growth of our dear nation.”
“We can only do this if we ensure equality, freedom and justice for our citizens.”
