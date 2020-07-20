Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent a goodwill message to candidates in this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, extended the NDC flagbearer’s, “Best wishes to our gallant WASSCE candidates who are beginning their exams today”.

It said, “This is certainly not the best of times to sit for an exit examination, but bear in mind that you have made yourself, your parents and the entire nation proud for your outstanding courage to write at this time.”

The statement noted that Ghana had for successive years been known and celebrated for producing the best WASSCE results and that even before stepping into the examination hall, they were already the nation’s heroes; declaring that, “Nothing can change that”.

“Be assured that my prayers and that of over 30 million Ghanaians will stay with you every single day until the examination is over,” it said, adding, “Please remember to observe the #COVID19 protocols before, during and after the exams.”

