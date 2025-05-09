Mahama’s 120-Day Performance Earns Praise but Galamsey Concerns Linger

Seasoned statesman Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has offered measured approval of President John Mahama’s early achievements while sounding the alarm on illegal mining.

The NPP founding member acknowledged significant progress on the administration’s 120-day social contract during the launch of his political memoir in Accra.

“President Mahama has demonstrated commendable commitment to his campaign promises,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe noted, referencing the administration’s work across economic, governance, and social welfare sectors. However, the veteran politician singled out environmental protection as requiring urgent escalation, stating that current anti-galamsey measures remain inadequate against the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves.

His critique comes as the government faces mounting pressure to deliver on its pre-election pledge to combat illegal mining. While acknowledging deportations of foreign nationals involved in galamsey, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe advocated for stronger judicial processes: “We must first prosecute offenders in our courts before considering deportation. This crisis demands the full force of our legal system.”

The comments reflect growing national consensus about the environmental emergency, even as opinions diverge on the government’s overall performance. With key promises like education reforms and economic interventions reportedly progressing, the administration now confronts heightened expectations to match this momentum in its environmental protection efforts.

Environmental policy analysts suggest the coming weeks will prove crucial for the government’s credibility on natural resource management. As the 120-day mark approaches, observers anticipate whether the administration will intensify its galamsey crackdown or maintain its current trajectory – a decision that could define its environmental legacy. The balanced assessment from a prominent opposition figure like Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe underscores both the administration’s achievements and its unresolved challenges in these early days of governance.