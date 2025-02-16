Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Plan Seeks to Tackle Unemployment, Spark Growth

President John Mahama unveiled a sweeping proposal to transition Ghana into a 24-hour economy during his January 7 inauguration speech, framing it as a cornerstone of his administration’s strategy to combat unemployment and modernize the nation’s economic framework.

The ambitious policy, rooted in the National Democratic Congress’ 2024 manifesto, “Resetting Ghana for Jobs, Accountability and Prosperity,” aims to keep markets, industries, and public services operational round-the-clock while generating 1.7 million “decent” jobs by 2029.

At its core, the plan targets Ghana’s pervasive issue of vulnerable employment—a reality where over 60% of workers lack formal job security, fair wages, or social protections. Mahama argued that a functional economy should guarantee not just employment but dignity, safety, and stability for all laborers. “This is not merely about keeping lights on at night,” he emphasized. “It is about creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods.”

Four pillars underpin the strategy. First, governance reforms aim to rebuild trust in institutions battered by corruption scandals and inefficiency. The administration plans to restructure oversight bodies and appoint specialized advisors to curb graft—a critical move for attracting foreign investment. Second, regional diplomacy and domestic security initiatives will prioritize stability, particularly amid rising tensions in West Africa.

Economically, the government faces steep hurdles. Despite recent signs of recovery, inflation remains stubbornly high at 24%, with interest rates stifling business growth. Mahama pledged to overhaul the Bank of Ghana to align monetary policy with job creation, a delicate balancing act between curbing prices and stimulating employment. Meanwhile, infrastructure gaps in energy, transportation, and digital connectivity loom large. The manifesto proposes targeted investments to support night-time logistics, such as expanded public transit and reliable electricity—a nod to the chronic power shortages that have hampered productivity for decades.

Analysts acknowledge the vision’s potential but stress execution risks. “Round-the-clock economies thrive on robust systems and trust,” said Accra-based economist Nana Asante. “Ghana must address basics first: stable power, safe streets, and affordable credit. Without these, even the boldest plans may falter.” Skeptics also question how small businesses, which dominate Ghana’s informal sector, will adapt to nighttime operations without subsidies or training.

For now, the proposal has ignited debate. Supporters view it as a catalyst for formalizing Ghana’s economy and absorbing its youth bulge—60% of the population is under 25. Critics, however, warn against overpromising in a nation where previous job-creation schemes have fizzled. As Mahama’s team begins drafting legislation, the world will watch whether this 24-hour vision can transition from rhetoric to reality—or if it becomes another footnote in Ghana’s struggle to harness its potential.