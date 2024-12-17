Mahama’s Administration to Tackle Cedi Depreciation with Strategic Policies – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has outlined that the incoming administration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama will take a strategic approach to address the persistent depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s Ghana Decides, Iddrisu emphasized that Mahama’s policies would focus on long-term economic interventions, rather than reactive measures.

“We are going to arrest the depreciation of the cedi through well-thought-out policies, not knee-jerk reactions,” Iddrisu said, signaling a commitment to a more deliberate and sustainable economic plan under Mahama’s leadership. He highlighted that key factors such as the processing of gold, management of foreign reserves, and strategies for gold exports will play crucial roles in stabilizing the currency.

Additionally, Iddrisu revealed that under Mahama, the newly re-established Export Council will introduce measures aimed at improving the country’s export strategies. He also shared the administration’s ambition to raise at least $2 billion by attracting strategic investments into key economic sectors.

The MP expressed confidence that these targeted measures would not only stabilize the cedi but would also contribute to sustained economic growth and development over the long term.